Deputies: Teen dies at hospital after drowning at Quarry Park in Stearns County

A teen has died after jumping into a quarry in Waite Park, Minnesota Saturday night, the Stearns County Sheriff's Office reports.

The death marks the third fatal water incident this weekend in Minnesota.

According to deputies, around 8 p.m. on Saturday, the 18-year-old boy, identified as Zakariya Aden Odowa, jumped off a dock and into a quarry at Quarry Park off County Road 137 and didn't resurface.

Deputies on patrol nearby responded but were unable to locate the boy. They also called in the sheriff's dive team along with firefighters and ambulance crews. Divers were able to find the boy in about 25 feet of water.

First responders tried to revive Odowa but he was rushed to the hospital where he was ultimately pronounced.

His death was the second water-related death on Saturday and the third deadly incident over the weekend in Minnesota.