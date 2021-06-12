Swimmer dies after being pulled from river at William O'Brien State Park

article

Deputies say a swimmer died Saturday afternoon following an incident at William O'Brien State Park.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the park for the report of a missing swimmer in the St. Croix River.

Witnesses told deputies a man had been swimming with his family on the hot day when he doubled over in the water and went under. Soon after, family members were unable to find him.

The Washington County Fire Rescue Dive Team responded to search the waters and were able to pull the man out. Paramedics tried to revive the man but he was later pronounced dead.

Advertisement

The sheriff's office says the Ramsey County Medical Examiner will now attempt to determine the cause of death.