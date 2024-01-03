Delano Ice Palace sets Jan. 25 opening

After an unusually warm winter in Minnesota, but with some colder temps in the forecast, organizers for Delano's colorful Ice Palace have their sights set on an opening date.

Organizers for the Ice Palace announced Wednesday it plans to open for the season on Jan. 25. The Youngstrom Family, who runs the Ice Palace, says construction is underway at the palace's new location, at Delano Central Park.

The ice palace debuted last year and drew plenty of onlookers, taking in the palace's colorful design, covering 90,000 square feet. However, when FOX 9 spoke with organizers last month, construction had been delayed by the warm weather.

Once open, the Youngstroms plan to keep the ice palace open Thursdays through Saturdays, through the end of February, a news release explains.