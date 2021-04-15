Daunte Wright shooting protests continue for 5th night in Brooklyn Center

For a fifth consecutive night, demonstrators are gathering outside the Brooklyn Center to protest the deadly police shooting of Daunte Wright.

Wright, 20, was shot and killed by a Brooklyn Center police officer on Sunday during a traffic stop. The officer resigned and has been charged with second-degree manslaughter.

Protesters have tied air fresheners to the fence outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department in honor of Daunte Wright. One of the infractions during Wright's stop was he had a air freshener handing from his rear view mirror. (FOX 9)

While some of the rallies this week have been peaceful, at times the demonstrations have turned violent. Protesters have thrown bricks and water bottles at officers and looted nearby businesses. After giving dispersal orders, law enforcement officials have used chemical irritants and flash bangs on protesters. Dozens have been arrested.

Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson called out the City of Brooklyn Center for creating "significant confusion" regarding mutual aid response amid the ongoing unrest. The city council passed a resolution to ban the use of some crowd control tactics, such as tear gas, which the mayor supported. However, the sheriff says the resolution does not apply to the joint law enforcement operation responding to the protests.

Brooklyn Center launched a community crisis team to help develop strategies to promote peaceful protests.