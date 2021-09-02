Daunte Wright shooting: 1st degree manslaughter charge added against Kim Potter

article

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison added the count of first-degree manslaughter against Kim Potter, the former Brooklyn Center police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright during an April traffic stop in Brooklyn Center.

Ellison filed the amended complaint in Hennepin County District Thursday. This new charge of first-degree manslaughter by recklessly handling a firearm is in addition to the count of second-degree manslaughter by culpable negligence that she was originally charged with by the Washington County Attorney earlier this year.

In May, Ellison took over the prosecution of the case and pledged to complete a review of the evidence and charges. Wright's family members have called for a murder charge to be added in the case.

"After conducting that review — which included consulting with an expert in police use of force — Attorney General Ellison confirmed that the original second-degree manslaughter charge is appropriate, but also concluded that an upgraded charge of first-degree manslaughter is warranted," read a statement from the Minnesota Attorney General's Office.

Body camera video of the traffic stop showed Potter yelling for her Taser, but ultimately pulling out her handgun and firing at Wright, who later died. The Brooklyn Center police chief at the time said he believed Potter mistook her gun for her Taser.

Advertisement

Potter's trial is scheduled to begin on Nov. 30.