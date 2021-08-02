Trial date moved up for ex-officer charged in deadly shooting of Daunte Wright

The trial for the former Brooklyn Center police officer charged in the death of Daunte Wright has been moved up a week, according to multiple sources.

Kim Potter's lawyer confirmed to FOX 9 the trial will now start on Nov. 30. It had originally been scheduled for Dec. 6, but there were concerns the proceedings may run into the Christmas holiday.

Potter is charged with second-degree manslaughter. Body camera video of the April traffic stop shows Potter shouting, "Taser, Taser, Taser" and then firing her gun instead of her Taser. Wright died at the scene.