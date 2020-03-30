Dad bans son from house after he went on spring break trip amidst coronavirus pandemic

Looks like the party’s definitely over.

A father in New York reportedly banned his son from the family home after the college student went on a spring break trip amidst the coronavirus pandemic. According to the father, it’s just too risky.

Peter Levine, from Nanuet, N.Y., advised his 21-year-old son Matt against going to South Padre Island in Texas for Spring Break, the New York Post reports. While on the trip, Matt reportedly sent his father pictures showing him in situations that could have exposed him to the virus.

“I spoke with him every day and told him that maybe they should come home,” Peter told the New York Post. “I was aggravated. The news here was getting worse and worse. Matt sent me pictures of him and his friends congregating outdoors and listening to live music. It’s the scene you would not want to be in.”

Matt and his friends apparently had trouble getting home amidst the pandemic. Their return flight to New York was reportedly rerouted to Tennessee after reports of a coronavirus case at LaGuardia.

When Matt finally made it back to his father's house, he apparently found his car full of groceries.

“His grandparents live here and there is no need to expose them to God knows what he had been exposed to,” Peter explained.

Matt ultimately returned to his off-campus apartment near Springfield College in Massachusetts (which has closed campus due to the outbreak), but his lease ends in June, the New York Post reports. After that, his father isn’t sure where he’ll end up after that.

