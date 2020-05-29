Curfews set to continue Saturday in Minneapolis, St. Paul, suburbs

Cities across the Twin Cities metro, including Minneapolis and St. Paul, are set to once again go into curfew Saturday night, as officials try to quell riots.

Governor Walz, along with Mayor Frey and Mayor Carter, issued the curfews Friday after nights of rioting left both cities burning and damaged. Mayors from other cities in the metro followed suit as a precaution against riots and looting that have devastated communities.

Under the Minneapolis and St. Paul orders, the curfew starts at 8 p.m. and goes into effect until 6 a.m. Sunday. Most of the orders put in place in other cities follow that time frame.

The curfew did little to help the situation in Minneapolis on Friday, as crowds remained on the streets for hours after 8 p.m., leading to damage in several areas. Our crews witnessed little police intervention until about 11 p.m. Friday night when troopers moved into the area around the Fifth Precinct, where crowds had set fires to other buildings and pushed towards the police station.

Speaking later, state leaders admitted that despite days of preparation, they still didn't have enough boots on the ground. However, Saturday, Governor Walz mobilized the entire Minnesota National Guard and officials expected 2,700 soldiers and airman to assist with any unrest Saturday night.

As for the curfew, under Governor Walz's order, exceptions are in place for first responders, people going to and from work, and journalists. Many cities have allowed for the same exceptions.

Curfews are in place for the following cities:

Advertisement