Man found fatally shot inside Minneapolis home which caught fire hours later

Minneapolis police are investigating the death of a man who was found fatally shot inside a home Friday night just hours before the home went up in flames.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at 11:25 p.m. on the 2700 block of 15th Avenue South. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with a fatal gunshot wound inside the residence.

Police said the man got into an altercation with someone he knew, which escalated into the fatal shooting. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the man's identity after the autopsy.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing. This is the 72 homicide in Minneapolis this year.

Hours after the shooting, the Minneapolis Fire Department also responded to a fire at the same residence in the Midtown Phillips neighborhood around 6:30 a.m. Saturday. When crews arrived on the scene, they found a 2-and-a-half-story home in flames.

Minneapolis firefighters at the scene of a fire left a home severely damaged. (FOX 9)

No one was injured in the fire, but the house was deemed uninhabitable.

The Minneapolis Police confirmed with FOX 9 that the homicide and the fire happened at the same address. Any connection between the two incidents is currently unknown.