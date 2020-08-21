COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Total confirmed COVID-19 cases surpass 70,000

Wisconsin moved past 70,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday as the state reported 950 new cases and 13 deaths from the disease.

The new confirmed cases bring Wisconsin to 70,009 positive tests since the start of the pandemic in March. More than 1 million have tested negative during that time.

Of the 70,009 positive cases, more than 60,933 have recovered, approximately 87 percent of patients and 1,081 have died while 5,545 had to be hospitalized.

After a spike in daily new cases in late July, Wisconsin has seen new reports slowly drop over the past month. Daily case totals have fluctuated greatly, with totals hitting 1,000-plus some days and falling as low as 455 new cases on other days.

After pushing towards 1,000, the seven-day average for daily new cases has fallen to nearly 700.

It's important to note that, because COVID-19 infections can often go undetected and be asymptomatic, laboratory-confirmed tests only represent a fraction of actual COVID-19 cases. A study from the Journal of the American Medical Association estimated that actual cases in some instances were six to 24 times greater than reported cases.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced last month an indoor mask mandate for people over the age of 5. Face coverings while indoors except at a private residence are required as of Saturday, Aug. 1.

Evers extended the state's stay-at-home order until May 26, but on May 13, the state Supreme Court blocked the extension, effectively opening all establishments in the state. Hours later, images emerged of packed bars across the state, leading the Governor to call his state "The Wild West." Evers' original "Safer at Home" order went into effect on March 25.

On April 4, President Donald Trump approved a disaster declaration for Wisconsin due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This declaration allows for federal funding to be allocated to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that were impacted by the virus.

If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can Text COVID19 to 211-211, visit 211Wisconsin.org or call 211. Call volumes are high, so officials are asking people to be patient and try to use the text or online options first.

If you are experiencing signs and symptoms of COVID-19, health officials advise you to call your health care provider.