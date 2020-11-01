COVID-19 in Wisconsin: State nears 30% average test positivity rate

article

The state of Wisconsin's latest COVID-19 data shows that nearly 30 percent of all COVID-19 tests administered in the state over the last 7 days on average have come back positive.

The exact rate is 29.5 percent Sunday, which is a new pandemic high.

Sunday also saw a new high in the 7-day death increase average with 38. The state now stands at its second-highest 7-day case increase average with 4,385. Saturday's reported average remains the highest at over 4,400.

State data also shows 85 percent of COVID-19 hospital beds are taken as of Sunday, leaving 1,697 total beds available across Wisconsin. 23 percent of COVID-19 hospital beds are currently filled by ICU patients.

COVID-19 infections can often go undetected and be asymptomatic, laboratory-confirmed tests only represent a fraction of actual COVID-19 cases. A study from the Journal of the American Medical Association estimated that actual cases in some instances were six to 24 times greater than reported cases.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced an indoor mask mandate for people over the age of 5, which he extended Sept. 22. Face coverings while indoors except at a private residence have been required since Aug. 1.

Advertisement

Evers extended the state's stay-at-home order until May 26, but on May 13, the state Supreme Court blocked the extension, effectively opening all establishments in the state. Hours later, images emerged of packed bars across the state, leading the Governor to call his state "The Wild West." Evers' original "Safer at Home" order went into effect on March 25.

On April 4, President Donald Trump approved a disaster declaration for Wisconsin due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This declaration allows for federal funding to be allocated to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that were impacted by the virus.

For more information, go to the state health department's website.

If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can Text COVID19 to 211-211, visit 211Wisconsin.org or call 211. Call volumes are high, so officials are asking people to be patient and try to use the text or online options first.

If you are experiencing signs and symptoms of COVID-19, health officials advise you to call your health care provider.