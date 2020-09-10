COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 1,547 new cases marks single-day record, 17.5% of tests return positive

article

The state of Wisconsin reported 1,547 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, making it the highest single-day case increase of the pandemic.

17.5 percent of tests completed in Wisconsin in the last 24 hours returned positive, making it the second highest percent positive rate of the pandemic after Tuesday’s 17.6 percent positive rate.

In addition, the state’s 7-day single-day case increase average climbed above 1,000 to 1,003 for the first time of the pandemic, reaching a new high.

The previous high single-day case increase was Sept. 4, with 1,498 new cases reported that day.

10 Wisconsinites died from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the pandemic total to 1,193.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state of Wisconsin is now 84,881. 6,222 of those cases required hospitalization and 74,834 have recovered from the virus so far.

COVID-19 infections can often go undetected and be asymptomatic, laboratory-confirmed tests only represent a fraction of actual COVID-19 cases. A study from the Journal of the American Medical Association estimated that actual cases in some instances were six to 24 times greater than reported cases.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced last month an indoor mask mandate for people over the age of 5. Face coverings while indoors except at a private residence are required as of Saturday, Aug. 1.

Evers extended the state's stay-at-home order until May 26, but on May 13, the state Supreme Court blocked the extension, effectively opening all establishments in the state. Hours later, images emerged of packed bars across the state, leading the Governor to call his state "The Wild West." Evers' original "Safer at Home" order went into effect on March 25.

On April 4, President Donald Trump approved a disaster declaration for Wisconsin due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This declaration allows for federal funding to be allocated to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that were impacted by the virus.

If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can Text COVID19 to 211-211, visit 211Wisconsin.org or call 211. Call volumes are high, so officials are asking people to be patient and try to use the text or online options first.

If you are experiencing signs and symptoms of COVID-19, health officials advise you to call your health care provider.