Live updates: Timeline of possible strong storms Thursday
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Strong storms are possible in the Twin Cities metro and beyond on Thursday. Here's what to expect.
Timeline of what to expect
Storms are forecast to arrive in central and western Minnesota around 3 p.m. Thursday, before reaching the Twin Cities metro between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.
This is a quick-moving storm, and is expected to push out of the area around 10 p.m.
RELATED: Minnesota weather: Tropical warmth, strong storm chances return Thursday
Main storm threats
The Twin Cities metro and much of central and southern Minnesota are under a Level 2 Slight Risk for severe weather. The western edge of the state and areas of northern Minnesota are under a marginal risk for severe weather.
(FOX 9)
The main threats with this storm include:
- 60-plus mph winds
- Torrential downpours
- Quarter-size hail
- An isolated tornado