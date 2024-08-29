Live updates: Timeline of possible strong storms Thursday

The Brief A quick-moving storm is expected to bring strong storms to the Twin Cities metro between 4-8 p.m. Thursday. The main threats are 60-plus mph winds and torrential downpours, with quarter-sized hail and isolated tornadoes also possible. Stay with FOX 9 for live updates and live radar.



Strong storms are possible in the Twin Cities metro and beyond on Thursday. Here's what to expect.

Timeline of what to expect

Storms are forecast to arrive in central and western Minnesota around 3 p.m. Thursday, before reaching the Twin Cities metro between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

This is a quick-moving storm, and is expected to push out of the area around 10 p.m.

Main storm threats

The Twin Cities metro and much of central and southern Minnesota are under a Level 2 Slight Risk for severe weather. The western edge of the state and areas of northern Minnesota are under a marginal risk for severe weather.

(FOX 9)

The main threats with this storm include:

60-plus mph winds

Torrential downpours

Quarter-size hail

An isolated tornado

Live radar