Live updates: Timeline of possible strong storms Thursday

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  August 29, 2024 8:02am CDT
Severe Weather
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Strong storms are possible in the Twin Cities metro and beyond on Thursday. Here's what to expect. 

Timeline of what to expect

Storms are forecast to arrive in central and western Minnesota around 3 p.m. Thursday, before reaching the Twin Cities metro between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

This is a quick-moving storm, and is expected to push out of the area around 10 p.m.

Main storm threats

MN weather: Strong storm chances Thursday afternoon

Quickly building tropical warmth will set the stage for likely another active afternoon. These quick-moving storms could bring straight-line winds, torrential rain, lightning, and an isolated tornado. The Twin Cities metro is under a Level 2 Slight Risk for severe weather. FOX 9 meteorologist Cody Matz has more on the storm.

The Twin Cities metro and much of central and southern Minnesota are under a Level 2 Slight Risk for severe weather. The western edge of the state and areas of northern Minnesota are under a marginal risk for severe weather. 

The main threats with this storm include: 

  • 60-plus mph winds
  • Torrential downpours
  • Quarter-size hail
  • An isolated tornado

