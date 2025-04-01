Man dies after being stabbed multiple times in St. Paul: Police

The Brief Police say a man was stabbed Monday night on the 1400 block of 6th Street East, just steps away from Harding High School. The man was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Paul Police Department's homicide unit.



Police say a man is dead after a stabbing in St. Paul late Monday night.

Fatal stabbing in St. Paul

What we know:

The stabbing happened around 11:30 p.m. on March 31 in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood of St. Paul.

Police say dispatch received a 911 call about an injured man in front of a home on the 1400 block of 6th Street East, just blocks away from Harding School. At the scene, officers found a man with multiple stab wounds.

The man, believed to be around 19 or 20 years old, was transported to Regions Hospital where he died from his injuries. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the victim and determine the cause and manner of his death.

St. Paul Police Sgt. Toy Vixayvong said officers canvassed the neighborhood for evidence, and are checking for ring cameras that may be available to help in their investigation.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Police investigating a fatal stabbing in Dayton's Bluff neighborhood. From: FOX 9

What we don't know:

Investigators are still working to determine the events that led up to the stabbing. So far, no arrests have been made and police have not recovered the weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact St. Paul police homicide unit at 651-266-5650. This is the second homicide in St. Paul for 2025.