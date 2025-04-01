Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, West Otter Tail County, Wilkin County, Grant County, Clay County
7
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Traverse County, Big Stone County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Todd County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 1:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, North St. Louis County, Koochiching County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 7:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Lake Of The Woods County, East Otter Tail County, South Beltrami County, Hubbard County, Wadena County, North Beltrami County, South Clearwater County, North Clearwater County, Mahnomen County, West Becker County, East Becker County, Southern Lake/North Shore, Central St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, North Cass County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, South Itasca County, Northern Aitkin County, North Itasca County, Southern Cook/North Shore County
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Douglas County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 7:00 PM CDT until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Crow Wing County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, Douglas County

Man dies after being stabbed multiple times in St. Paul: Police

By
Published  April 1, 2025 8:11am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

Stabbing in St. Paul leaves man dead

St. Paul police say a man was found with multiple stab wounds Monday night and died from his injuries at the hospital. FOX 9's Chenue Her has more on the story.

The Brief

    • Police say a man was stabbed Monday night on the 1400 block of 6th Street East, just steps away from Harding High School.
    • The man was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries. No arrests have been made.
    • Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Paul Police Department's homicide unit.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police say a man is dead after a stabbing in St. Paul late Monday night. 

Fatal stabbing in St. Paul

What we know:

The stabbing happened around 11:30 p.m. on March 31 in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood of St. Paul.

Police say dispatch received a 911 call about an injured man in front of a home on the 1400 block of 6th Street East, just blocks away from Harding School.  At the scene, officers found a man with multiple stab wounds. 

The man, believed to be around 19 or 20 years old, was transported to Regions Hospital where he died from his injuries. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the victim and determine the cause and manner of his death.

St. Paul Police Sgt. Toy Vixayvong said officers canvassed the neighborhood for evidence, and are checking for ring cameras that may be available to help in their investigation. 

Image 1 of 3

Police investigating a fatal stabbing in Dayton's Bluff neighborhood. 

From: FOX 9

What we don't know:

Investigators are still working to determine the events that led up to the stabbing. So far, no arrests have been made and police have not recovered the weapon. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact St. Paul police homicide unit at 651-266-5650. This is the second homicide in St. Paul for 2025.  

SPPD shares details on fatal stabbing [RAW]

St. Paul Police Sgt. Toy Vixayvong shared information with the media about a fatal stabbing in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood late Monday night.

The Source: Scene footage was captured by a FOX 9 photographer. Information provided by the St. Paul Police Department during a 4 a.m. news conference and a press release on April 1.  

Crime and Public SafetySt. Paul