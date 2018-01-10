2 children found safe, father arrested after AMBER Alert in Cottage Grove, Minn.
An AMBER Alert issued for two girls who were taken by their father in Cottage Grove, Minnesota was canceled after they were found safe with their father in a wooded area. Their father is now in custody.
Family says flu a factor in Cottage Grove girl’s death
A family in Cottage Grove is dealing with the unimaginable grief of losing their child. They say two-year-old Serenity Torgerson died less than a week ago from complications from the flu.