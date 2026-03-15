Winter storm: No travel advised in much of southern Minnesota

The Brief No travel is advised in portions of southern Minnesota early Sunday. This is due to blowing snow, which is causing reduced visibility and white-out conditions in some areas. Stay with FOX 9 for the latest on this winter storm.



Authorities are advising no travel across much of southern Minnesota on Sunday morning due to blowing snow and white-out conditions.

READ MORE: Live updates on Minnesota winter storm | Snow totals in MN, WI

No travel advised Sunday morning

Local perspective:

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is advising no travel on highways and I-90 in south-central Minnesota starting at 7 a.m. Sunday, noting blowing snow and strong winds are creating blizzard conditions and are making travel difficult.

A no travel advisory has also been issued for a portion of southeast Minnesota, from Faribualt and Owatonna, east to Rochester and Winona areas.

No travel is also advised in southwest Minnesota, near Pipestone and Marshall.

A plow camera on US 63 in southeastern Minnesota.

No highways in the state are closed as of 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

You can find the latest road conditions here.

Blizzard warning in MN

The backstory:

A blizzard warning remains in effect Sunday, as snow continues to fall across much of Minnesota.

Heavy snow has developed across southern Minnesota and is expected to expand into western Wisconsin Sunday morning. Winds are expected to increase, with widespread blowing snow and blizzard conditions Sunday afternoon and Sunday night. Snowfall rates of 2–3 inches per hour are possible through mid-morning. Snow is expected to taper off from northwest to southeast Sunday afternoon and evening.

Driving conditions are expected to deteriorate Sunday and dangerous conditions could continue through Monday. Even though the snow is expected to taper off gradually on Sunday, northwest winds will increase, which could reduce visibility and create blizzard conditions into Sunday night.