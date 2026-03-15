Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Traverse County, Big Stone County
9
Blizzard Warning
until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Rock County
Blizzard Warning
until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Pipestone County, Lincoln County, Murray County, Lyon County, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Nobles County, Scott County, Brown County, McLeod County, Blue Earth County, Redwood County, Nicollet County, Dakota County, Rice County, Yellow Medicine County, Watonwan County, Renville County, Le Sueur County, Goodhue County, Sibley County, Meeker County, Waseca County, Lac Qui Parle County, Steele County, Kandiyohi County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Barron County, Eau Claire County, Dunn County, Chippewa County
Blizzard Warning
until MON 4:00 AM CDT, Pine County, Isanti County, Hennepin County, Pope County, Stearns County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Swift County, Chisago County, Douglas County, Anoka County, Ramsey County, Kanabec County, Stevens County, Todd County, Wright County, Washington County, Benton County, Sherburne County, Douglas County, Burnett County, Washburn County, Polk County
Blizzard Warning
from SUN 4:00 AM CDT until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Martin County, Faribault County, Freeborn County
Blizzard Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM CDT until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Houston County, Olmsted County, Mower County, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Winona County, Wabasha County, Buffalo County
Winter Storm Warning
until SUN 10:00 AM CDT, Winona County, Mower County, Dodge County, Houston County, Fillmore County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Buffalo County
Winter Storm Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, East Otter Tail County, West Otter Tail County, Wilkin County, Grant County, Wadena County, South Aitkin County, Crow Wing County, South Cass County
Winter Storm Warning
until SUN 10:00 PM CDT, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties

Winter storm: No travel advised in much of southern Minnesota

By , and FOX 9 Staff
Published  March 15, 2026 6:41am CDT
Winter Weather
FOX 9

The Brief

    • No travel is advised in portions of southern Minnesota early Sunday.
    • This is due to blowing snow, which is causing reduced visibility and white-out conditions in some areas.
    • Stay with FOX 9 for the latest on this winter storm.

MARSHALL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities are advising no travel across much of southern Minnesota on Sunday morning due to blowing snow and white-out conditions. 

READ MORE: Live updates on Minnesota winter storm | Snow totals in MN, WI

No travel advised Sunday morning 

No travel advised in portions of southern MN

No travel advised in portions of southern MN

No travel is advised Sunday morning in portions of southern Minnesota due to blowing snow and white-out conditions. Here's the latest.

Local perspective:

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is advising no travel on highways and I-90 in south-central Minnesota starting at 7 a.m. Sunday, noting blowing snow and strong winds are creating blizzard conditions and are making travel difficult. 

A no travel advisory has also been issued for a portion of southeast Minnesota, from Faribualt and Owatonna, east to Rochester and Winona areas. 

No travel is also advised in southwest Minnesota, near Pipestone and Marshall.

A plow camera on US 63 in southeastern Minnesota.

No highways in the state are closed as of 6:30 a.m. Sunday. 

You can find the latest road conditions here.

Blizzard warning in MN

MN weather: Strong wind, heavy snow and covered roads

MN weather: Strong wind, heavy snow and covered roads

The winter storm is dumping heavy snow on Minnesota roads while strong winds are leading to a whiteout with severely limited visibility in some areas. 

The backstory:

A blizzard warning remains in effect Sunday, as snow continues to fall across much of Minnesota. 

Heavy snow has developed across southern Minnesota and is expected to expand into western Wisconsin Sunday morning. Winds are expected to increase, with widespread blowing snow and blizzard conditions Sunday afternoon and Sunday night. Snowfall rates of 2–3 inches per hour are possible through mid-morning. Snow is expected to taper off from northwest to southeast Sunday afternoon and evening. 

Driving conditions are expected to deteriorate Sunday and dangerous conditions could continue through Monday. Even though the snow is expected to taper off gradually on Sunday, northwest winds will increase, which could reduce visibility and create blizzard conditions into Sunday night. 

Winter WeatherTrafficMinnesota