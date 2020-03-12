Coronavirus in Minnesota: 54 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Monday

article

Minnesota now has 54 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in the state, according to Gov. Tim Walz.

Sunday, officials announced 14 new cases, including some that were a result of community transmission.

Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order Friday declaring a peacetime state of emergency. The governor and the health commissioner also announced a number of community mitigation strategies aimed at slowing the spread of the deadly coronavirus in the state

Sunday, the governor announced the state would cancel school for nearly two weeks starting Wednesday to help combat the spread of the virus.

The World Health Organization has now declared the outbreak of COVID-19 a pandemic. Minnesota health officials announced the first confirmed case of COVID-19 on March 6.

MINNESOTA CASES SO FAR

There are now cases reported in Anoka, Blue Earth, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Olmsted, Ramsey, Renville, Sherburne, Stearns, Waseca, Washington and Wright counties. A University of Minnesota student is one of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Sunday, there were six new cases in Hennepin County reported, four in Ramsey County and one each in Olmsted, Waseca, Washington and Dakota counties.

The ages of Sunday's new cases were 20, 54, 23, 40 , 53 , 94 , 42 , 58 , 20 , 31, 29, 22, 28 and 31.

K-12 SCHOOLS CLOSED

Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order closing all K-12 public schools in the state from Wednesday, March 18 to Friday, March 27 to slow the spread of COVID-19, although some schools have decided to close sooner.

The executive order requires schools to provide care for elementary-age children of health care professionals, first responders and other emergency workers during previously planned school days to help those workers stay on the job and help fight the coronavirus outbreak.

The executive order also helps provide mental health services continuity and provides meals to students in need during the school closures.

COLLEGES MOVE CLASSES ONLINE, STUDY ABROAD PROGRAMS CANCELED

Concerns regarding the virus has led some colleges and universities in Minnesota to suspend in-person instruction and move classes online.

The University of Minnesota is suspending in-person instruction, including field experiences and clinicals, across its five campuses beginning Wednesday, March 18. The University of St. Thomas has followed suit, moving all of its classes online starting Monday, March 16 until April 14, when students return from the Easter break. Student travel and study abroad programs in areas with widespread outbreaks, such as China, South Korea and Italy, have also been suspended.

MINNESOTA SPORTS SUSPENDED, CANCELED OR POSTPONED

Minnesota sports teams are also feeling the effects of the coronavirus outbreak. The NBA, NHL and MLS have all suspended their seasons and the MLB postponed the start of the season, which means there will not be any Timberwolves, Wild, Loons and Twins to watch for awhile.

READ MORE: Minnesota sports and COVID-19: What's cancelled, suspended, postponed and more

NCAA sports are also in jeoporady. The University of Minnesota Athletic Department is limiting fan access to home events moving forward due to coronavirus concerns and the Big Ten Tournament has already been canceled.

For now, Minnesota State High School League is continuing its games as scheduled, but only rostered players, their families, essential game day staff and credentialed media will be allowed to attend. The decision includes the Girls State High School Basketball Tournament, the State Adapted Floor Hockey Tournament and upcoing boys basketball section games.

ABOUT COVID-19

The virus that causes COVID-19 is spread primarily by respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes, similar to how influenza is spread. It can also spread when people touch surfaces that have been contaminated by an infected person and then touch their eyes, nose or mouth.

The Minnesota Department of Health stressed the importance of all Minnesotans continuing to do those things that can limit the spread of the coronavirus:

Stay home and away from others if you are sick

Cover your coughs and sneezes with your elbow or a tissue

Wash your hands frequently for 20 seconds with soap and water

Avoid touching your face throughout the day

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever and symptoms of respiratory illness, such as cough or difficulty breathing, call your healthcare provider immediately. For more information from the CDC, click here.

More information about coronavirus can be found on MDH’s Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website. MDH has set up a COVID-19 public hotline that is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The hotline number is 651-201-3920.