University of Minnesota student tests positive for coronavirus

article

The University of Minnesota says one of its students has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, the first reported case at the university.

In an email to students and staff, University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel announced that a University of Minnesota Twin Cities student had recently tested positive.

Gabel said the college was unable to release further information about the student, citing privacy laws, but said the student is recovering off-campus and being monitored by health professionals.

Gabel adds that state health officials are working to notify people who may have come in contact with the student.

This week, the college suspended in-person instruction, moving classes online, as they took steps to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Before that, the university had brought study abroad students in impact areas home.

Friday, Governor Walz announced a state of emergency with directives to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, including banning large public gatherings for the time being.

The Minnesota Department of Health has confirmed 14 cases of COVID-19 in the state.