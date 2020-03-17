Hennepin Healthcare staff member tests positive for COVID-19

A staff member at Hennepin Healthcare is among the 60 postive cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota, the company confirmed Tuesday.

In a conference call Tuesday afternoon, the Minnesota Department of Health confirmed that a health care worker had tested positive. Hennepin Healthcare confirmed the news, saying the person had a "recent domestic travel history."

The staff member is at home and is doing well since they developed symptoms.

Hennepin Healthcare has conducted a review of everyone who was in contact with the individual and was of medium or high-level exposure under CDC guidelines.

"The public can be assured that anyone who may have had a medium or high-risk exposure has been identified and contacted," said Hennepin Healthcare in a statement.