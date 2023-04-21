Conversion therapy prohibition, misrepresentation ban passes Minnesota Senate

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from FRI 1:51 PM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, La Crosse County
15
River Flood Warning
until TUE 8:12 AM CDT, Eau Claire County
Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM CDT, Burnett County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 AM CDT, Buffalo County, Dunn County, Pepin County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM CDT, Kanabec County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:00 AM CDT, Clay County
Flood Warning
until MON 4:00 PM CDT, Clay County, Kittson County, Marshall County, Norman County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Carlton County, Itasca County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 8:30 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until MON 4:00 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Big Stone County, Pine County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carver County, Carver County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Houston County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Scott County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Stearns County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Washington County, Wilkin County, Winona County, Wright County, Wright County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County

Conversion therapy prohibition, misrepresentation ban passes Minnesota Senate

By
Published 
Health
FOX 9
Minnesota Capitol article

Minnesota Capitol

(FOX 9) - Hoping to further protect LGBTQ+ youth, Minnesota lawmakers are set to codify into law a prohibition on the practice of conversion therapy on children or vulnerable adults by mental health practitioners or mental health professionals.

On Friday, the Minnesota Senate passed S.F. 23, sponsored by Sen. D. Scott Dibble (DFL-Minneapolis), also known as the Conversion Therapy Ban bill, by a vote of 36-27.

Its companion, H.F. 16 sponsored by Rep. Rep. Athena Hollins (DFL-St. Paul), previously passed the House of Representatives by a vote of 81-46 on Feb. 20.

In addition to the prohibition, together the bills will also prohibit conversion therapy practice from being covered under Medical Assistance, and prohibit misrepresentation of services or products intended to change an individual’s sexual orientation or gender identity. 

Conversion therapy is the discredited practice of trying to change the sexual identity of gay youth. The controversial practice has already faced bans in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

After passing both the Senate and House, the bill now heads to the desk of Gov. Tim Walz, where they will be officially signed into law.