Controversial Summit Avenue overhaul approved by St. Paul City Council

The St. Paul City Council has approved a plan to re-design Summit Avenue following a debate that has pitted neighbors against one another.

The council voted 6-1 to approve a $100 million plan to reconstruct Summit Avenue and the adjacent sidewalks and bike paths. The vote took place just before 10 p.m. Wednesday, after more than four hours of public comment.

The plan includes a controversial raised bike path along the entire length of the historic street. Ward 7 City Council member Jane Prince was the sole "no" vote.

Proponents of the plan have contested the project would make it safer for cyclists to commute on Summit Avenue, while opponents believe the project will destroy the character of the historic neighborhood.

"Do we need more people to die to make it safer," one resident said during Wednesday’s public comment period. "As a biker on Summit, I’m threatened by cars on my right, traffic on my left and Amazon in my middle."

Some segments of Summit Avenue are more than 100 years old and in desperate need of an overhaul. City officials have argued that if they’re going to rip up streets and sewer lines it’s the best time to make the busy street safer for cyclists.

Residents, however, are concerned about the loss of parking and mature trees.

"If bicycle riders are so afraid to ride on Summit Avenue, then choose another east/west street," said another resident.

City officials said Wednesday the project will take five years to complete.