Construction season: I-494 closing in Richfield, Bloomington this weekend
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Construction season has started in Minnesota, and a major interstate in the Twin Cities will be closed this weekend.
I-494 closed in Richfield, Bloomington
What we know:
The Minnesota Department of Transportation is closing both directions of Interstate 494 from I-35W to Highway 77, a stretch from Richfield to Bloomington, from 10 p.m. Friday, March 6 to 5 a.m. Monday, March 9.
The posted detour is using Highway 62. Construction crews will begin removing the 12th Avenue Bridge over I-494. This spring and summer, crews will reconstruct the bridge as well as the Nicollet Avenue bridge, which was removed in February.
Other closures
Timeline:
12th Avenue between East 77th Street and American Boulevard will close at 7 a.m. Thursday, March 5, and reopen in September. Drivers should use Portland or Lyndale Avenues to cross I-494.
The ramp from eastbound I-494 to southbound I-35W is closed from 8 p.m. Friday, March 13 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 14.