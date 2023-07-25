Community radio station honored for amplifying stories, voices in south Minneapolis

Six years ago, activists and non-profits thought Minneapolis’ Phillips neighborhood needed a radio station, and KRSM began.

Andrea Pierre, now the station manager, started out as a host and volunteer in 2017.

"We're very small station. We have a total of four employees. I'm the only full-time one," she said.

A few months ago, a non-profit called Here is MPLS, which was born in 2021 as the city was grappling with its identity after the murder of George Floyd, set out to find and reward people and organizations that are working to lift the community.

Around 200 nominations came in. On Tuesday, 200 nominations became 13 honorees, including KRSM. Each Here is MPLS story subject will receive a $5,000 prize.

"They all recognize that Minneapolis has a ways to go to be the city that it can be, but none of them are daunted by that challenge, and they're all willing to put in the work to bring that vision to life," said Jerome Rankine, the executive director of Pollen Midwest.

Pierre's station, while small, is mighty.

"We're really about ‘radio for all’ so that means anyone who has been traditionally ignored or misrepresented by traditional media, I want to give them that on-ramp and this platform to talk and to have their own voice," Pierre said.

With shows in six languages and hours of programming by indigenous hosts, the low-power FM radio station is committed to a hyper-local focus and helps train the next generation of storytellers.

"When you're in Minneapolis, and you're walking down Lake Street, you're going to hear so many different kinds of music and so many different kinds of audio coming out of the car. And that's what this radio station represents," she said.

Finding groups that are underrepresented means building community trust and making the station a welcoming space.

"I think a lot of people are happy. They're happy to see that diversity. It's not very often that you see a Black woman even running a radio station here," Pierre said.

Now, as this lifelong Minnesotan watches her station grow its radio roots, proof people are listening, she’s finding her own voice.

"I care about my community. I'm from here. I live here. I've raised my kids here," she said. "Now, since I found my voice, good luck to anybody that tries to take it away."