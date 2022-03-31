Rose Schmidt
Rose loves to tell stories and highlight the issues that matter most to the community, and she couldn't be more thrilled to be in the Twin Cities! When she's not working, Rose can usually be found singing at her piano, reading or exploring the beautiful lakes in the metro.
She joined the Fox 9 team in March 2022, making Minnesota the fifth state she’s lived in. Before her time in the Gopher State, Rose spent four years surrounded by Packers fans in the Badger State. She worked as a reporter at CBS 58 in Milwaukee and WISC-TV in Madison, covering everything from Wisconsin’s contentious state Legislature to the Milwaukee Bucks winning the NBA championship.
Rose is a proud graduate of the Missouri School of Journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia (M-I-Z!). She grew up in the Chicago suburbs, so she's happy to be a short drive away from her immediate family.
Some of Rose's favorite things (in no particular order): Taylor Swift, grammar, cats, Pepsi and coffee.
Fun facts: She was once briefed by a U.S. Cabinet member, she's been skydiving, and she had a story published on the front page of USA Today. One of Rose’s nerdier fun facts is she once drove down to North Carolina to attend a One Tree Hill convention – she’s a big fan!
Rose is always looking for stories to tell. Please feel free to send her story ideas at rose.schmidt@fox.com or via Twitter @RoseSchmidtTV!
The latest from Rose Schmidt
Hopkins launches electric scooter pilot program
Another suburban community will soon add electric scooters to city streets. The city of Hopkins announced that Bird e-scooters are set to be delivered this week. That means residents and visitors will be able to travel from Hopkins to St. Louis Park or Golden Valley without stopping.
TikTok star stops in Minnesota on 10-day road trip to 13 cities named Cleveland
Joey Kinsley, who goes by the name @SirYacht_ on social media, is traveling through 13 cities in 10 days. The cities only have one thing in common: They’re all named Cleveland.
Olivia Rodrigo fans camp out in cold before Minneapolis concert
Snow flurries, wind gusts over 50 mph and temperatures in the 30s weren't "brutal" enough to stop Olivia Rodrigo fans from lining up to get a spot in the front.
Minnesota Zoo welcomes new Amur tiger after death of another tiger
Three weeks after the Minnesota Zoo said goodbye to a beloved Amur tiger, the zoo has a new “paw-some” family member.
Minnesota business owner joins global Etsy strike over fee increase
Thousands of sellers across the country, and some here in Minnesota, are fed up with the company Etsy over a fee increase.
Daunte Wright honored with candlelight vigil a year after his death
It's been a year since the shooting death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center. On his “angelversary,” the community gathered together to celebrate his life.
Expect higher poultry, egg prices as bird flu wipes out Minnesota flocks
As the bird flu wipes out flocks across the United States and here in Minnesota, pricing experts say customers will likely pay more for poultry and eggs. Business owners are fearing the added costs for them, as well.
St. Cloud medic heads to Ukraine to provide training, help save citizens
While many people in Minnesota are watching the situation unfold in Ukraine and wondering how to help, a man from St. Cloud actually has the training and expertise to do so. Next week, he’s going to follow his calling and help save lives.
Minnesota student debt payment pause extended
Loan payments were originally supposed to resume May 1 after being halted several times throughout the pandemic, but have now been extended to Aug. 31 - a decision that will affect many Minnesotans.
Minnesota health officials say Omicron subvariant could bring wave of COVID-19 cases
More than two years after the pandemic began, some doctors warning about a new subvariant of COVID.