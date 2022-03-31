Rose loves to tell stories and highlight the issues that matter most to the community, and she couldn't be more thrilled to be in the Twin Cities! When she's not working, Rose can usually be found singing at her piano, reading or exploring the beautiful lakes in the metro.

She joined the Fox 9 team in March 2022, making Minnesota the fifth state she’s lived in. Before her time in the Gopher State, Rose spent four years surrounded by Packers fans in the Badger State. She worked as a reporter at CBS 58 in Milwaukee and WISC-TV in Madison, covering everything from Wisconsin’s contentious state Legislature to the Milwaukee Bucks winning the NBA championship.

Rose is a proud graduate of the Missouri School of Journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia (M-I-Z!). She grew up in the Chicago suburbs, so she's happy to be a short drive away from her immediate family.

Some of Rose's favorite things (in no particular order): Taylor Swift, grammar, cats, Pepsi and coffee.

Fun facts: She was once briefed by a U.S. Cabinet member, she's been skydiving, and she had a story published on the front page of USA Today. One of Rose’s nerdier fun facts is she once drove down to North Carolina to attend a One Tree Hill convention – she’s a big fan!

Rose is always looking for stories to tell. Please feel free to send her story ideas at rose.schmidt@fox.com or via Twitter @RoseSchmidtTV!