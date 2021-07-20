Colorado man drowns after canoe capsizes during storm in Boundary Waters

A Colorado man died in an apparent drowning after his canoe capsized during a storm in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness Monday morning.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, two men from Colorado were canoeing in East Loon Bay on Loon Lake when they ran into heavy rain and winds from a severe storm. Their canoe capsized from a wave and both men were thrown into the water.

One of the men, a 65-year-old from Grand Junction, was able to swim to shore with their gear while the other, identified as 73-year-old Wayne Morrow from Fort Lupton, stayed with their gear. When the 65-year-old returned, Morrow was missing.

Crews from several different agencies responded. Using their remote operated vehicle equipment, the St. Louis County Rescue squad located Morrow’s body submerged in 61 feet of water.

The men had life jackets, but were not wearing them when their canoe capsized, the sheriff’s office reported.

The incident remains under investigation.

The sheriff’s office is reminding people to wear their life jackets at all times when partaking in boating-related activities.