'Cluster' of COVID-19 cases reported at Seneca Foods facility in Cumberland, Wisconsin

Barron County health officials are responding to a "cluster" of COVID-19 cases at the Seneca Foods facility in Cumberland, Wisconsin, according to an update from Barron County Public Health.

Over the past 14 days, Barron County has had 150 new COVID-19 cases reported. Health Officer Laura Sauve said the facility, however, is not the only cause for large spike in cases.

"Many of the new cases coming in can be traced back to gatherings and travel," said Sauve in a release. "We need people to understand that no place is risk free."

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Cumberland facility followed CDC recommendations, according to Barron County health officials. This included continued testing, daily temperature checks, mask/face covering requirements, increased sanitation measures and more.

"Seneca Foods did a good job of following recommendations ahead of time to try and prevent cases," said Sauve in the release. "This situation shows just how quickly the virus can spread."

FOX 9 has reached out to Seneca Foods for comment.