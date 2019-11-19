'Clear the Shelter': Minneapolis pet shelter waiving adoption fees Friday

article

This Friday, Minneapolis Animal Care and Control is waiving all adoption fees for its animals in order to find them homes for the holidays.

From 1-6 p.m. Friday, the shelter is waiving the $50 fee to adopt a dog or a cat. The cat fee is $100 for non-Minneapolis residents and the dog fee is $250 for non-residents.

Minneapolis adopters will still have to pay to register their pets with the city.

Adoptions will be first-come, first-serve and adopters must meet and spend time with the animal they want to adopt before they complete the paperwork.

If more than one adopter at the shelter at the same time are interested in the same animal, there will be a drawing for approved applicants to determine who gets to adopt.

Paperwork must be started before 5:30 p.m.

Cats must leave in a carrier. Transport boxes can be purchased at the shelter. Dogs must leave on a leash and collar, otherwise the shelter will provide a slip lead.