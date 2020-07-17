City Council declares racism public health emergency in Minneapolis, commits to action steps

The Minneapolis City Council has declared racism a public health emergency in the city.

Friday, the City Council approved a resolution declaring racism a public health emergency and outlining a series of action steps the city will take towards racial equity. The resolution comes in the wake of the death of George Floyd and civil unrest in the city.

The resolution notes that, “racism in all its forms causes persistent discrimination and disparate outcomes in many areas of life, including housing, education, health, employment, public safety and criminal justice; exacerbated further by the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.”

The resolution also commits the City Council and Mayor Jacob Frey to recognize the “the severe impact of racism on the well-being of residents and city overall and allocate funding, staff, and additional resources to actively engage in racial equity in order to name, reverse, and repair the harm done to BIPOC” in the city.

These are some of the action steps the city has committed to: