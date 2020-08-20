City council approves three-year lease for temporary Minneapolis Third Police Precinct building

article

After the former building was damaged during riots, the Minneapolis City Council has approved a lease for a new headquarters for the Minneapolis Police Department's Third Precinct.

The temporary headquarters will be housed at 2633 Minnehaha Avenue, less than a mile from the previous site.

Since the Third Precinct was overrun by rioters on May 28, officers had been working out of the Minneapolis Convention Center or remotely. The new lease for the office and warehouse building runs for three years and takes effect starting in October. The city will also have an option to extend the least through July 2024.

The city plans to invest $1.2 million into the building to meet police needs.