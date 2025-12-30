Man barricaded inside Chisago City business, police say avoid the area

article

The Brief Authorities say the public should avoid the area of Liberty Lane in Chisago City Tuesday afternoon due to an ongoing mental health crisis. Authorities say a 39-year-old male barricaded himself inside a business and threatened to set it on fire. Nearby businesses and residents have been evacuated out of an abundance of caution.



Chisago City incident

What we know:

The Lakes Area Police Department, which serves Lindstrom and Chisago City, says the Chisago County Communications Center received a report at about 11 a.m. Tuesday of a person having a mental health crisis at a business on Liberty Lane.

Authorities say a 39-year-old male barricaded himself inside the business and threatened to set it on fire.

Businesses, homes evacuated

Why you should care:

Authorities say due to some chemicals being stored on site and out of an abundance of caution, nearby businesses and residents were evacuated. Crisis negotiators are on scene attempting to resolve the situation.

Avoid the area

Timeline:

Authorities say the public should avoid the area of Liberty Lane in Chisago City until the incident can be resolved.