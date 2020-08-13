Child, 2, in critical condition after shooting at Brooklyn Park, Minnesota apartment

A child is in critical condition after they were shot inside an apartment in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota Thursday.

At 7:11 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call at an apartment on the 5800 block of 73rd Avenue, according to the Brooklyn Park Police Department. The caller reported a 2-year-old child had been shot.

When officers arrived, they located the child and provided first aid and CPR. The child was eventually transported to a nearby hospital, where police said they remain in critical condition.

Police said there were “numerous” adults inside the apartment when the child was shot, but the occupants of the home provided conflicting information regarding what led up to the shooting.

A young man reportedly ran from the apartment after the shooting, but police said it is unclear what his involvement in the incident is.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Brooklyn Park Police Department at 763-493-8222.