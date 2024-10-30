1.3 million chickens killed after poultry producer files bankruptcy

article

The Brief Pure Prairie Poultry, Inc. filed for bankruptcy in late-September, leaving the fate of 1.3 million chickens in doubt. The Iowa Department of Agriculture stepped in to take over care of the birds, hoping it could find a buyer to bring them to "market weight" for resale. When a buyer failed to materialize, a court order granted the department the power to "depopulate" the birds due to the rising costs of keeping them.



Following the bankruptcy announcement of Pure Prairie Poultry, Inc. – an Iowa-based poultry producer and processor – Iowa officials say 1.3 million chickens have now all been "depopulated" after being unable to secure new farms to raise them.

What we know

On Sept. 30, 2024, Pure Prairie Poultry, Inc. announced it would file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, citing troubles securing feed for its 1.3 million chickens located throughout 13 Iowa farms. Pure Prairie is headquartered in Minnesota.

On Oct. 2, the company closed operations at its Charles City processing plant, and laid off its workers.

After receiving notification, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship says it filed an emergency court order to take over the care, custody and control of the birds.

Seeking large-scale processors on the open market to take them, the department says it was able to initially secure a tentative agreement to take care of the birds until they reached "market weight" for resale.

However, the buyer eventually backed away from the purchase, citing financial concerns of their own.

The department says it continued to pursue other potential buyers, and also explored whether the birds could be donated to help Iowans facing food insecurity.

But with no purchase offers, nowhere to send them and increasing feed and yardage costs, a court granted the department to begin "depopulation" of the animals.

What happened

As part of the court order, the department began the depopulation process, beginning with the largest and "least marketable birds" in the event that a last-minute market solution could be found for some of the younger ones.

Their depopulation began on Oct. 17, utilizing humane methods and guidelines approved by the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), according to a press release.

"Though the department believes depopulation should always be a last resort, it provides finality to this unfortunate circumstance, limits the ever-increasing costs to the taxpayers of Iowa and prevents any potential animal welfare issues," the department said in a statement.

Efforts were finished on Oct. 25, with each farm utilizing composting as the means to dispose of the birds.

Twin Cities effect

The chickens left in limbo have created a ripple effect throughout Twin Cities dining, with several restaurants needing to adjust their own supply chains as a result.