Chef Justin Sutherland on his recovery: 'I still haven't eaten solid food in 9 weeks'

By FOX 9 Staff
Justin Sutherland discusses recovery after accident and his new book

Twin Cities Chef Justin Sutherland sits down with Jason to talk about recovering after his boating accident this summer and to announce the release of his new book, "Northern Soul."

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Prominent Twin Cities chef Justin Sutherland joined The Jason Show on FOX 9 on Tuesday, where he discussed his recovery after a boating accident over the summer and his new book, "Northern Soul."

Sutherland was boating with friends on the St. Croix River on July 3 when his hat blew off, causing him to reach for it. At the same moment, the boat hit a wave, sending him into the water near the propeller, which "did a number on his head and left arm," according to a GoFundMe post

"All things considered, I'm doing pretty good. Best case scenario on most things but there's still a long road to go on a lot of stuff," Sutherland told host Jason Matheson. 

Here's a snippet of Sutherland's interview. You can watch his full appearance on The Jason Show in the player above.

Jason: What do you remember about that day?

Sutherland: I mean, honestly, I remember everything. It was a beautiful, perfect, you know, day. I remember everything from hitting the water, to getting slammed back to the boat, and to getting to the ambulance. The EMTs and the doctors said I was fully conscious all the way up until they put me out for surgery. I don't remember anything from the ambulance to when I woke up after, and I don't remember feeling anything but they said I was chatty and awake the whole time. … They said I kept demanding my cell phone.

Jason: I know this seems very simple, but you don't remember any of the pain? 

Sutherland: No. Not a single piece. 

Jason: What was that moment like, mentally, for you when you had to look at what had happened for the first time?

Sutherland: It was wild. You know something happened. You're still drugged up and kind of out of it. The first time when they showed me those pictures, I was like ‘Geez this was serious.’ No wonder everybody that saw me had that reaction.

Jason: What was recovery like?

Sutherland: We're still pretty deep in it. I've probably got a year of physical therapy on my arm until I can get any use there. I'm at about 80% vision in my left eye back – it's slowly creeping back. 

Jason: Do they think it'll (his vision) come back fully? 

Sutherland: They do. There's still a lot of swelling behind there that's putting pressure. They think that's what it is. But until the swelling really comes down, they won't know. 

Jason: You look fantastic!

Sutherland: Regions was amazing … I still haven't eaten solid food in nine weeks now. I have five metal plates in my face. And this is all brand new (pointing to his face), I can't put any pressure on my teeth. I've lost about 14 pounds, trying to drink protein shakes.

Jason: Let's talk about the positive … the positive is the support. Wow. … What did that feel like?

Sutherland: Incredible. … Nothing but just gratitude. We touch a lot of people in our lives … but sometimes you don't realize the people you cross paths with and the lives that you impacted. The people that came together – still, eternally grateful. 

Sutherland's new book ‘Northern Soul’ 

Sutherland has a new book, which launched on Tuesday, called "Northern Soul."

The book is about southern-inspired home cooking from a northern kitchen – it's both a cookbook and a book of stories. The book features the chef's versions of classic southern food, including a lot of stuff they do at his restaurant Handsome Hog in St. Paul. The book shares a name with Sutherland's new restaurant, Northern Soul, which recently opened in Minneapolis on the rooftop of Ties Lounge & Rooftop.

He worked on the book for more than two years, with publishers approaching him about it before the COVID-19 pandemic started. 

In addition to the book, Sutherland has launched a national sandwich shop called Big E. The first location opened in Portland, and two Minneapolis locations are in the works. More locations outside of Minnesota are also planned, Sutherland said. 