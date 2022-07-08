Cheapest gas in Minnesota as fuel prices continue to fall: list

article

Gas prices in Minnesota are dropping, with some gas stations selling fuel for under $4 a gallon.

This comes as the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel has fallen for the third straight week after hitting an all-time high of $5.016 on June 14, according to AAA.

The national average on Friday was $4.721 a gallon, which is 10 cents cheaper than a week ago and more than 20 cents cheaper than a month ago, AAA shows. However, it's still more than $1 more than the average gas price a year ago, when the national average for a gallon of regular fuel was $3.14.

And this week, more than 15 states had at least one station selling gas for $3.99 a gallon or less, including Minnesota.

Cheapest gas in Minnesota

According to Gas Buddy, three gas stations in Minnesota were selling a gallon of regular unleaded fuel for under $4 on Friday. The gas stations selling the cheapest gas in Minnesota on Friday, according to Gas Buddy, are:

Kwik Trip on Vermilion Street in Hastings: $3.91 for a gallon of regular — the cheapest in the state

Dakota Station on Sturgeon Lake Road in Welch: $3.93 a gallon

East Side Express in East Grand Forks: $3.99 a gallon

Vermillion Pump and Market in Vermillion: $4.13 a gallon

Coborn's Express in Buffalo: $4.15 a gallon

Kwik Trip in Buffalo: $4.15 a gallon

Holiday in Buffalo: $4.15

BP in Buffalo: $4.17

Speedway in Rockford: $4.21

Kwik Trip in Rockford: $4.21

In Minneapolis, the cheapest gallon of gas was at Costco at $4.39 a gallon and Crosstown Gas & Convenience at $4.39 a gallon. In St. Paul, ARCO and Kitty's Corner are the cheapest, both selling a gallon for $4.49, Gas Buddy's website shows.

Minnesota's average price for a gallon of regular fuel on Friday was $4.637, which is about 9 cents cheaper than the national average, AAA says. The average price of $4.637 a gallon is about 5 cents cheaper than last week and is about 7 cents cheaper than a month ago, when the state average was $4.709.

A year ago, the average price for a gallon of gas was $2.991 in Minnesota.

Why are gas prices falling?

The cost of oil has been falling, which has contributed to lower prices at the pump nationwide, AAA said in a news release on Thursday.

Patrick De Haan provided some more insight on Twitter: