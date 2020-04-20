Charges: Ham Lake man linked to 10 sexual assaults, mostly near U of M campus, since 2013

article

Hennepin County prosecutors filed charges Monday against a Ham Lake, Minnesota man suspected in a series of sexual assaults in the Marcy-Holmes and Dinkytown neighborhoods of Minneapolis and elsewhere in the Twin Cities dating back to 2013.

Jory Wiebrand, 34, is charged with one count each of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and first-degree burglary in connection with an alleged sexual assault that occurred on August 7, 2019 in the Marcy-Holmes neighborhood.

According to the charges, Wiebrand broke into an apartment on the 700 block of 4th Street Southeast and assaulted a woman in her own home. The victim told police the only thing Wiebrand said during the assault was, “I’m your worst nightmare.”

Minneapolis police and other city officials announced Wiebrand’s arrest at a press conference Sunday afternoon.

According to the charges, Wiebrand has been linked to nine other sexual assaults, assaults and burglaries that occurred between 2013 and 2020 in Minneapolis and Anoka County.

Some of the alleged incidents occurred near the University of Minnesota campus. University of Minnesota Department of Public Safety Chief of Police Matt Clark confirmed some of the victims were University of Minnesota students.

Wiebrand is currently in custody on a related crime. Prosecutors have requested a warrant so bail may be set on the two most recent charges as well.

He is expected to face additional charges related to the other alleged sexual assaults.