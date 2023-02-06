Chanhassen shooting: 18-year-old charged with fatally shooting 17-year-old boyfriend

Prosecutors in Carver County have charged an 18-year-old for allegedly shooting her 17-year-old boyfriend in the head, killing him.

The charges say the suspect, 18-year-old Vanessa Lopez, was sitting in the driver’s seat of a Nissan Maxima in a driveway of a home in Chanhassen when she pointed a gun at her boyfriend in the passenger seat and pulled the trigger.

There were three people sitting in the backseat when the shooting occurred.

Prosecutors say the defendant, the victim, and two others — a 15-year-old and a and a 19-year-old — drove to Chanhassen to pick up the 19-year-old’s boyfriend.

The passengers in the car say the suspect and the defendant were arguing during the drive to Chanhassen and firing a Kel-Tec semiautomatic pistol out of the car, the complaint states.

When the four arrived at the home in Chanhassen they got out of the car, but due to the cold, they all got back inside to keep warm. The 19-year-old’s 23-year-old boyfriend, whose house they were at, also joined them inside the car.

According to the charges, the arguing between the defendant and the victim continued. At that point, the defendant took the gun (the clip had been removed), pointed it at the victim and fired, striking the victim in the head.

The 23-year-old drove the car to a hospital in Edina. Due to the high rate of speed at which he was driving, the police attempted to stop the vehicle, even deploying stop sticks. But the group made it to Fairview Southdale Hospital on deflated tires.

At the hospital, the defendant took a breath test and blew a 0.13 BAC. Additionally, she denied knowing the gun was loaded.

Lopez has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

A GoFundMe identified the victim by his first name, Manuel.