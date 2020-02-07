Carver County offering signs to alert first responders of residents with conditions

article

Carver County is now offering signs that deputies say will help first responders as they respond to the home of a person with a special condition.

The signs inform police, fire, or EMS when a patient has a condition that could affect how officers interact with the resident.

"These decals will help deputies in knowing who they could possibly be dealing with in an emergency, and to assist them with the correct treatment or care," the Carver County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post.

The signs, which officials say are available at city halls and through police departments across the county, feature warnings for residents with autism, hearing difficulties, dementia or Alzheimer’s, diabetes, or a brain injury or PTSD.

The Carver County Sheriff says the signs are part of a countywide program.

