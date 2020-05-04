Canoers, kayakers warned of dangerous floating bog blocking part of Rum River near Onamia, Minnesota

Authorities in northern Minnesota are warning canoers and kayakers about the danger of a floating bog on the Rum River.

The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office says the Soo Line Trail trestle in Onamia is completely blocked off by a floating bog that got swept down the river.

The sheriff’s office says the floating bog has creating a dangerous situation for anyone planning a canoe or kayak trip from Onamia because the blockage has the potential to pull boats and people underneath the bog, where they would become trapped.

Anyone wishing to canoe or kayak on the Rum River must put their boats into the river south of the old trestle and not at the Onamia Dam, the sheriff’s office says.