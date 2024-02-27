Burnsville shooting: Family of Officer Matthew Ruge shares statement

article

The family of late Burnsville police officer Matthew Ruge shared a powerful tribute on Tuesday, a day before he is set to be honored alongside two of his fellow first responders at a public funeral.

In a statement provided through the City of Burnsville and Minnesota BCA, Sean Ruge and Christin Henke shared memories of the 27-year-old officer who was killed in the standoff shootout in Burnsville on Feb. 18.

It reads in full:

"Matthew was the light of our lives. From the time he was born, he showed signs of ‘perfecting the art of kindness’ and was a joy to everyone around him. He never hesitated to drop what he was doing to help a neighbor or friend in need. He was the ‘glue guy’ who made everyone around him better. From the earliest age, Matt wanted to help and protect people. He found his true calling as a Police Officer, becoming an even greater force for good in the world.

"He said he wanted to be there for people when they were having the worst days of their lives and help them overcome their challenges. Matthew was a true hero. He was proud to call his fellow officers at the Burnsville Police Department his brothers and sisters. He did not hesitate to risk himself to save others. He was part of the solution, not part of a problem. He continues to be the light of our lives; he is greatly missed, but will be with us always and will continue to inspire us to be kind and make the world better every day. Thank you all for your overwhelming and constant support. Please continue to pray for us and all the grieving families, friends and especially the incredible law enforcement and first responder community."

Last week, Ruge was also remembered by friends in his hometown of Wabasha, Minnesota during a vigil.

Ruge had served as an officer in Burnsville since April 2020. He was part of the department's crisis negotiations team and was a physical evidence officer.