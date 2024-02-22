Burnsville shooting: 911 call transcript

The 911 call transcript from the Burnsville shooting that left two police officers and a firefighter-paramedic dead has been released, shedding a little more light on the situation.

On Feb. 18, officers were responding to a sexual assault allegation at 1:50 a.m. when the situation escalated, with the suspect – later identified as Shannon Gooden – opening fire, killing Burnsville Police Officer Paul Elmstrand, Officer Matthew Ruge and Firefighter-Paramedic Adam Finseth. Burnsville Police Sgt. Adam Medlicott was also injured in the shooting. Gooden then took his own life.

There are still questions about what happened, but a transcript of the 911 call sheds a little more light on the situation, with a FOX 9 source saying "It was a chaotic scene and these transcripts do not provide a full picture of what was going on on the ground."

The 911 transcript

The 911 call came in at 1:50 a.m. on Feb. 18, with the caller saying, "Can I have the police at my house right now please?" and then sharing their address as 12605 33rd Ave. S in Burnsville. The caller then states, "Um, my husband is [redacted] Help me," followed by an expletive and screaming before the call ended.

Here's the transcript of that call:

Dispatch: Police and Fire. What's the address of your emergency?

Caller: Hi, can I have the police at my house right now please?

Dispatch: Yep, what's the address?

Caller: 12605 33rd Ave. S, Burnsville.

Dispatch: Okay, what's going on there?

Caller: Um, my husband is [redacted] Help me. Shut the f--- up. (screaming)

Dispatch: Hello?

Dispatch attempted to call back three times, but received the voicemail. Dispatch called back a fourth time, at 1:54 a.m. Here's how the call went:

Caller: No

Dispatch: Police and Fire. How can I help you?

Caller: You're calling….

Dispatch then called back again:

Caller: (Unintelligible)

Dispatch: Police and Fire, stay on the phone. What's going on there?

Dispatch attempted to call one more time, but it went to voicemail.

Here's the transcription document: