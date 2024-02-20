Burnsville police officers, firefighter-paramedic killed: How you can help

People who are looking to support the families of the two Burnsville police officers and firefighter-paramedic who were fatally shot on Sunday can do so with monetary or other donations, the City of Burnsville said on Tuesday.

The officers were responding to a domestic situation when the suspect, Shannon Gooden, opened fire, killing Officer Paul Elmstrand, Officer Matthew Ruge and firefighter-paramedic Adam Finseth, and injuring Police Sgt. Adam Medlicott.

Monetary donations to support families

Burnsville police officers Paul Elmstrand (left) and Matthew Ruge (right) with firefighter/paramedic Adam Finseth (center). (Supplied)

Monetary contributions should be made to the Law Enforcement Labor Services here, and contributions will be delivered to families.

The city says this is the only contribution site it has verified on behalf of the families. It also warns of some scam donation sites for the victims, so beware.

"Unfortunately, some people are taking advantage of our tragedy in Burnsville. Be aware of scams. Links to official donation sites and information on how to help the families involved will be posted at BurnsvilleMN.gov/communityupdates when they are available later this week," The City of Burnsville said in a statement previously.

Non-monetary donations to show support

Those who would like to make a non-monetary contribution to show their support for the families can bring contributions to Prince of Peace Church at 13801 Fairview Drive in Burnsville.