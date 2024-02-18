Governor Tim Walz has ordered flags to fly at half staff to honor the three Burnsville first responders killed during a standoff Sunday morning.

Governor Walz issued the order Sunday night to honor the lives of Burnsville police officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge, and firefighter-paramedic Adam Finseth.

All three were killed after shots rang out along 33rd Avenue near East Burnsville Parkway. Police were called to a home on that block for the report of a domestic incident. When they arrived, officers learned an armed man was barricaded in the home with seven children between ages 2 and 15.

First responders worked to negotiate with the man in the home, but ultimately officials say the situation escalated and the man opened fire on first responders.

Burnsville police officers Paul Elmstrand (left) and Matthew Ruge (right) with firefighter/paramedic Adam Finseth (center). (Supplied)

"We must never take for granted the bravery and sacrifices our first responders make each and every day," said Governor Walz. "It is with deepest gratitude that the State of Minnesota recognizes Officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge, and Firefighter Adam Finseth for their dedicated service to, and sacrifice for, their fellow Minnesotans. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families, friends, and community."

Three police officers were shot along with Finseth, who was a SWAT team paramedic. The third officer, Sgt. Adam Medlicott, survived the shooting and is expected to recover from his injuries.

The gunman involved was declared dead Sunday morning. The circumstances of his death are unclear.