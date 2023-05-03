Expand / Collapse search
Burning incense ignited large Minneapolis apartment fire

By
Published 
Minneapolis
FOX 9

People saved from Minneapolis apartment fire

A Minneapolis apartment fire sent several people to the hospital and displaced dozens more from their homes, as firefighters are being credited with saving the lives of at least three people.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Investigators determined the cause of a Minneapolis apartment fire in April that sent several people to the hospital and displaced dozens more from their homes. 

The Minneapolis Fire Department said on Wednesday the fire that occurred on April 26 on the 6000 block of Lyndale Avenue South was the result of burning incense that ignited "ordinary combustibles" on the bedroom floor of a first-floor apartment. The department has classified the fire as an accident.

On April 26, crews were called to a fire around 10:20 p.m. for smoke coming from the first floor of a three-story residential apartment building. The fire started spreading to the upper levels and trapped some residents inside their apartments. 

Two residents had to be rescued from their balconies and firefighters rescued another person inside a smoke-filled hallway. All three people were transported to the hospital in stable condition to be evaluated. Meanwhile, some firefighters were treated for exhaustion. 

No other injuries were reported, but a cat was killed in the fire, according to officials. 

Approximately 25 to 30 apartment units were deemed uninhabitable due to fire, smoke, or water damage. The damaged portion of the building will be boarded up. Red Cross was called to assist those who were displaced due to the fire. All other residents were allowed to return to their apartments.