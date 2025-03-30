Elon Musk to hold town hall in Green Bay Sunday

The Brief Elon Musk is set to hold a town hall in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Sunday evening. The announcement came on Friday from Musk's political action group America PAC. Musk is backing Waukesha County Judge Brad Schimel in the upcoming Wisconsin Supreme Court election. Only people who have signed a petition in "opposition to activist judges" are allowed entrance.



Elon Musk will be holding a town hall in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Sunday as he is backing a Waukesha County judge in the upcoming Wisconsin Supreme Court election.

Elon Musk town hall in Green Bay

What we know:

Musk is holding a town hall in Green Bay, which is set to start at 6:15 p.m.

The town hall was announced by Musk's political action group America PAC. According to the organization's X page, only people who have signed a petition in "opposition to activist judges" are allowed entrance.

The backstory:

Musk and President Donald Trump support Judge Brad Schimel in the upcoming Wisconsin Supreme Court election against Judge Susan Crawford.

Musk announced Thursday that he gave a $1 million prize to a Green Bay man who signed the petition and is offering two more $1 million checks to people who will be voting in the election.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul attempted to get the courts to stop Musk from giving out the checks, which he says is a violation of voting laws, but it was unsuccessful.

Program

Timeline:

