Firefighters rescue several people from Minneapolis apartment fire

A Minneapolis apartment fire sent several people to the hospital and displaced dozens more from their homes, as firefighters are being credited with saving the lives of at least three people.

Early Wednesday morning, Minneapolis police and firefighters were called to the Woodhaven Apartments on the 6000 block of Lyndale Avenue South in Minneapolis. According to authorities, the fire began in the lower levels of the building before spreading to the upper levels, trapping some residents inside their apartments.

Several residents were rescued from their balconies, with three now in stable condition at a nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, several firefighters were treated for exhaustion.

Corroded water lines caused a delay in response time for firefighters and prolonged water lines likely caused substantial damage to the building, according to authorities.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.