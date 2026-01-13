Bulldog fatally attacks 3-year-old toddler in Otter Tail County
OTTER TAIL CO., Minn. (FOX 9) - A 3-year-old was fatally attacked by an American Bulldog in Otter Tail County after climbing into an outdoor enclosed area where the animal was being kept.
Otter Tail County dog attack
What we know:
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call around 1 p.m. on Jan. 11 from a 51-year-old grandmother who said she was driving her 3-year-old grandson to the emergency room due to "significant" dog bite injuries – an incident that occurred at a residence in New York Mills.
Authorities later determined the toddler died as a result of the injuries sustained, while the woman was transported to Fargo for her injuries.
The dog has since been euthanized, and there are no concerns regarding public safety, according to authorities.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not yet provided any information regarding potential charges.
An investigation is currently ongoing.
The Source: Information provided by the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.