River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Wilkin County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 10:00 AM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 10:00 AM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 10:00 AM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until MON 3:24 AM CDT, Norman County
Flood Warning
until TUE 6:45 PM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until WED 4:36 PM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until TUE 5:45 PM CDT, Marshall County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 11:00 PM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until WED 2:00 PM CDT, Koochiching County, Lake County, Saint Louis County
Flood Warning
until FRI 10:15 AM CDT, Koochiching County
Flood Warning
until TUE 6:30 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 9:00 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 AM CDT, Crow Wing County, Morrison County
River Flood Warning
until MON 4:20 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 4:36 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Carlton County, Roseau County
River Flood Warning
until WED 8:12 AM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Nicollet County, Polk County, Polk County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stearns County, Washington County, Yellow Medicine County, Pierce County

Buffalo supermarket shooting: What’s known about the victims

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 1:41PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX TV Digital Team

Vigils held after mass shooting in Buffalo

Police said Payton Gendron shot 11 Black people and two white people in a rampage at a Buffalo supermarket.

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Ten people were shot and killed Saturday after an 18-year-old White gunman entered a Buffalo supermarket and opened fire, authorities said. 

Authorities said the gunman shot, in total, 11 Black people and two White people Saturday in a rampage motivated by racial hatred that he broadcast live. The shooter, identified as Payton Gendron, had previously threatened a shooting at his high school last June, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.

Among the dead was security guard Aaron Salter — a retired Buffalo police officer — who fired multiple shots at Gendron. A bullet hit the gunman’s armor, but had no effect. Gendron then killed Salter, before hunting more victims.

Also killed was Ruth Whitfield, 86, the mother of retired Buffalo Fire Commissioner Garnell Whitfield.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown told churchgoers that he saw the former fire official at the shooting scene Saturday, looking for his mother.

"My mother had just gone to see my father, as she does every day, in the nursing home and stopped at the Tops to buy just a few groceries. And nobody has heard from her," Whitfield told the mayor then. She was confirmed as a victim later in the day, Brown said.

Katherine Massey, who had gone to the store to pick up some groceries, also was killed, according to the Buffalo News. The names of the rest of the victims hadn’t been released.

Many people are posting tributes to the victims online.

"Praying for and with our Buffalo community," the Buffalo Bills tweeted. "Our hearts are with the victims, their families and friends.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed. 
 