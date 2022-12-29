Brooklyn Park Police: Man who fired at officer killed himself

A man who fired shots at a Brooklyn Park police officer died when he shot himself Wednesday night, authorities say.

The incident began just before 9 p.m. Wednesday after a neighbor called 911 to report what sounded like a gunshot outside a home on the 8700 block of Maplebrook Parkway North, police said. The first officer to arrive came under fire from what appeared to be a shotgun, with the squad car getting struck by gunfire.

The officer was not hurt, and he called for backup. As more officers arrived, a woman called 911 to report the suspect had shot himself. Police found the man in the driveway, dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police said the situation grew out of a domestic call. The female victim involved in the call was not hurt.

A gun was recovered from the scene and the officer was wearing a body camera during the incident.

If you are struggling, please talk to someone. Help is available 24/7 if you dial or text 988. You can also text MN to 741741. Veterans can press "1" after dialing 988 to connect directly to the Veterans Crisis Lifeline which serves our nation’s Veterans, service members, National Guard and Reserve members, and those who support them. For texts, Veterans should continue to text the Veterans Crisis Lifeline shortcode: 838255.

If you or a loved one is at imminent risk, please contact 911 and ask for a Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) officer.

Find more suicide prevention resources by clicking here.