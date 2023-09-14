Brooklyn Park PD pulling SROs from schools

After initially announcing it would keep its officers in schools, despite controversy over a new state law, the Brooklyn Park Police Department announced Thursday it is changing course.

The department says it is moving to suspend its school resource officer (SRO) program due to "a series of challenging incidents."

"While our dedicated SROs have consistently displayed professionalism and dedication in responding to these incidents, it has become evident that the lack of clarity surrounding the recent changes in the law has created an untenable and unsustainable working environment for them," the department explained.

Law enforcement agencies have raised the alarm in recent weeks over the law change last legislation session that bars SROs from using certain holds and putting students in the prone position. Officials have argued that the new law creates confusion on when and how officers can intervene in conflicts at school.

FOX 9 is told a large fight Thursday afternoon at a middle school prompted the change in position.