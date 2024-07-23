Brooklyn Park PD handles another dog attack call

Days after a boy was seriously hurt in a dog attack, Brooklyn Park police say they responded to another 911 call involving a dog harming a child on Tuesday.

This time, officers responded around 4:40 p.m. for a dog that had injured a 7-year-old girl on the 7500 block of Janell Avenue North.

Thankfully, police say the girl suffered only superficial injuries.

While officers were trying to get control of the dog, they say it tried to attack another child. At that point, officers say they killed the dog.